Fatal wrong-way driver sentenced to 7 years
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The wrong-way driver who hit and killed a man and his two daughters was sentenced in Kootenai County court on Tuesday. Ryan Turner pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter for the fatal crash that killed three people in September 2015.
