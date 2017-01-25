Drivers rejoice: Dangerous sections of I-90 in Coeur d'Alene replaced
The potholes on I-90 in the Coeur d' Alene area are so bad that I-DOT had to reduce the speed limit and call in reinforcements to handle its own pothole crisis. Jerry Wilson of the Idaho Transportation Department told KHQ what they did to solve the pothole problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC