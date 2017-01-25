Drivers rejoice: Dangerous sections o...

Drivers rejoice: Dangerous sections of I-90 in Coeur d'Alene replaced

The potholes on I-90 in the Coeur d' Alene area are so bad that I-DOT had to reduce the speed limit and call in reinforcements to handle its own pothole crisis. Jerry Wilson of the Idaho Transportation Department told KHQ what they did to solve the pothole problem.

