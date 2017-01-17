Dignity reigns for MLK Day
West Ridge Elementary student Allah Escamilla shares her civil rights essay before fellow Post Falls School District students at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kids Program at Lake City Community Church on Thursday. Area fifth-graders got their fill of laughter and inspiration Thursday at the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kids Program.
