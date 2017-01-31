Coeur d'Alene drone startup xCraft re...

Coeur d'Alene drone startup xCraft recognized by U.S. Senate committee - Tue, 31 Jan 2017 PST

A Coeur d'Alene drone startup has been named Small Business of the Month by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. The Idaho Republican recognized xCraft Enterprises , which builds and sells several models of small, powerful, long-range drones for hobbyists and commercial customers.

