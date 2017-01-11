Burglarized food truck offers 10-sandwich reward
PressBest Sandwich Shack was part of a string of break-ins from Saturday to early Monday morning. Give the man information on the person or persons who burglarized his Best Avenue food truck late Saturday night, get 10 free sandwiches in return.
