Boxing analyst Al Bernstein interviewed during probe of Las Vegas...
International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Al Bernstein, a broadcaster, looks out to the crowd during the induction ceremony in Canastota, N.Y., Sunday, June 10, 2012. A Coeur d'Alene surgeon fighting federal charges that he helped his Las Vegas stripper ex-wife launder money from her drug distribution ring claims agents should have targeted Hall of Fame boxing broadcaster Al Bernstein.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
