Bonner County deputy released from ho...

Bonner County deputy released from hospital after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northern Idaho deputy who was shot three times while trying to arrest a man earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Penn and a second deputy, Michael Gagnow, were injured in a shootout as they tried to arrest Adam Deacon Foster on two misdemeanor warrants of battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Fri Ahnah 9
Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI Jan 18 Ranger 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's... Jan 8 slrdriving 1
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC