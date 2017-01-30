Aspire Community Theatre to Present Catch Me If You Can
Aspire Community Theatre, the newest theatrical company in town, is a place "for the next generation of characters," and is producing their second main stage production. Based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, ACT is excited to be offering Catch Me If You Can, based off of the 2002 hit movie of the same title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|16 min
|WelbyMD
|499
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|Ahnah
|9
|Post Falls apolice Officer charged with DUI
|Jan 18
|Ranger
|1
|Teenagers steal Post Falls pizza delivery man's...
|Jan 8
|slrdriving
|1
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC