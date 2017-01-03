Amador, Malek set townhall meeting
District 4 State Representatives Paul Amador and Luke Malek will hold a Town Hall Forum from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Driftwood Bay Room of the North Idaho College student union. The event is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
|Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|The Green Watch Dog
|13
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC