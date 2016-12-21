Woman found beaten, man found dead in...

Woman found beaten, man found dead in Coeur d'Alene domestic dispute

A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead after a domestic dispute in Coeur d'Alene. Just after midnight Thursday morning, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the 1000 block of W. Fallview Drive after a call came in involving a physical domestic dispute.

