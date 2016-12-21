Two of Idaho's four GOP presidential electors to be replaced before Monday's vote
Two of Idaho's four Republican presidential electors will be replaced prior to Monday's vote of the Electoral College because they are constitutionally barred as federal employees from serving as electors, the Idaho Statesman reports. The substitutions aren't expected to change the outcome, with all four expected to cast their votes for Donald Trump.
