Thieves stealing Christmas mail in 3 Idaho counties
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the thefts have occurred this month in Bonner, Kootenai and Boundary counties. Bonners Ferry Police Chief Vic Watson says at least 30 residents in his city have been victimized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
|Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|The Green Watch Dog
|13
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC