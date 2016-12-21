Poll: Council made right decision
Thursday Poll: A supermajority of Hucks Nation said the Coeur d'Alene City Council made the right decision in allowing day care licenses to individuals who have personal marijuana offenses dating back five years and more. 82 of 122 respondents sided with the council.
