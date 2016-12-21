Police make arrest for missing man's murder
With the help of the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force and the KCSO SWAT Team, Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives arrested Colby Vodder, 26, for the murder of missing person Bret Snow. Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives found probable cause to search Vodder's house in the 2100 block of North Riverstone Drive in Post Falls.
