Odom going to treatment center

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Coeur d'Alene man accused of shooting pastor Tim Remington last March will be sent to a state-run mental health facility prior to facing a criminal charge. Kyle Odom, 30, is charged with aggravated battery and could spend as long as 30 years in prison if convicted of shooting Remington multiple times in the parking lot of his church, The Altar in Coeur d'Alene.

