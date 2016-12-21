NIC picks Rumpler as spokeswoman
North Idaho College President Rick MacLennan has announced the hiring of Laura Rumpler to fill the vacant position of Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer. "Laura comes to us with a strong and effective background in public relations and communications," MacLennan said.
