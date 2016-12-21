New wood technology may offer hope fo...

New wood technology may offer hope for struggling timber - Fri, 30 Dec 2016 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Forest Group, which operates five mills in North Idaho, recently explored jumping into cross-laminated timber in a partnership with the Johann Offner Group, a global manufacturing company headquartered in Wolfsberg, Austria. "We decided the market wasn't quite ready for it yet," said Ahren Spilker, sales operations manager for the Coeur d'Alene-based, family-owned lumber producer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Nov '16 Tired of the Lies 490
News Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11) Nov '16 Impeach Ivana 28
CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09) Oct '16 Becky 8
CDA Pocket neighborhood developments Oct '16 CDAsupporter 1
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
Helicopters (Jun '16) Jul '16 despi7000 3
News Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16) Jun '16 The Green Watch Dog 13
See all Coeur d'Alene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now

Coeur d'Alene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coeur d'Alene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Coeur d'Alene, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC