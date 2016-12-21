New Jersey Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2016 -- New Jersey Mining Company is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting held in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on December 16, 2016, stockholders of the Company voted to re-elect Delbert Steiner, John Swallow, and Grant Brackebusch as directors until the 2017 annual meeting. The stockholders also ratified the appointment of DeCoria, Maichel & Teague as the Company's independent registered public accountant for the ensuing year.

