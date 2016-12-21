N. Idaho Violent Crimes searching for shooting suspect
Around 8:00a.m. Thursday, police officers in Coeur d'Alene responded to reports of a shooting victim arriving at Kootenai Health seeking medical help. As investigators are actively looking for the man, they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
