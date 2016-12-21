N. Idaho group push anti-abortion pro...

N. Idaho group push anti-abortion proposal

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Anti-abortion advocates in northern Idaho say they are collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would outlaw abortion in Idaho. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that Abolish Abortion Idaho, a grassroots citizen group, wants to change Idaho law to make people who perform or have an abortion face a penalty of first-degree murder.

