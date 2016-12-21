'Loser pays' rule in Idaho court system could make justice...

Coeur d'Alene attorney Peter Smith steps outside Courtroom 7 in the Justice Building on Dec. 9, 2016, in Coeur d'Alene. Smith led a recent education session for area lawyers on a new standard set by Idaho's highest court telling the state's judges to award attorney fees to a prevailing party "when justice so requires" - a standard that has lawyers stumped.

