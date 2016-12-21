John Padula summoned courage in the wake of a church shooting to...
John Padula, outreach pastor at the Altar Church in Coeur d'Alene, talked about miracles Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, at the church in Coeur d'Alene. He was thrust into the spotlight earlier this year after a man gunned down the Rev.
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
|Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|The Green Watch Dog
|13
