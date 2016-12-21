HUD awards $1.8 million in grants to Northwest agencies
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $1.8 million to seven public housing authorities, Native American tribes, and non-profits in the Northwest. The HUD funds awarded to groups in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington will be used to hire or retain workers who will help residents find jobs and get educations.
