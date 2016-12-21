Huckleberries: Hayden Christmas cease-fire holds this yuletide - Sun, 25 Dec 2016 PST

Seems someone called a cease-fire in the Hayden Conflict on Christmas starring Holiday Cheermeister Jeremy Morris and his covenant-minded, grumpy neighbors. Morris staged his annual Christmas light-a-palooza show Dec. 14-18 with 10 more miles of lights, a camel, goats and "27 professional, costumed-designed Bible characters" , all without threat of suit or countersuit.

