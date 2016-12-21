Hayden Chamber's last air show debt settled

Thunder Over the Prairie, planned in 2004 as an annual event, barely got off the ground once. The air show took place at the Coeur d'Alene Airport over two days in June of that year, and for those who attended, it delivered what it promised: rumbling flybys and aerobatics with planes, helicopters, jets and military vehicles on display throughtout the airport grounds.

