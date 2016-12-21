Hayden Chamber's last air show debt settled
Thunder Over the Prairie, planned in 2004 as an annual event, barely got off the ground once. The air show took place at the Coeur d'Alene Airport over two days in June of that year, and for those who attended, it delivered what it promised: rumbling flybys and aerobatics with planes, helicopters, jets and military vehicles on display throughtout the airport grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
|Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|The Green Watch Dog
|13
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC