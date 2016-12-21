generic police badge

A new northern Idaho police chief will soon become the state's only woman leading a city policy agency. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 45-year-old Tomi McLean will take over as Rathdrum's police chief on Jan. 1. She has been working as an officer with the small city -- which has a population around 8,000 -- since 1994.

