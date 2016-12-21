Family escapes house fire in northern Idaho
Northern Lakes Fire spokesman Jim Lyon tells the Coeur d'Alene Press that the parents and three kids along with their dog all made it out of the house in Hayden when it caught fire on Wednesday. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined and a damage estimate won't be available until additional inspections are finished.
