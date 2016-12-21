Continue reading this blog post

Clockwise from top left: Iron Goat has been packing them in at its downtown taproom after moving there in April; Perry Street won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Session IPL; Twelve String began bottling several of its beers in August; the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival saw new highs in both breweries and attendance. Before 2016 slips into well-deserved oblivion, let's look back on the bright side at some highlights from the local beer scene, plus a few peeks ahead at the coming year: Four more breweries opened in Spokane and Kootenai counties : Young Buck and Little Spokane at the downtown incubator , V Twin in Spokane Valley and Post Falls Brewing .

