Coeur d'Alene Police Department seeking public help in locating...

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of shooting another man in North Idaho sometime last week. The suspect, identified as Chad Everett Tipton, 31, of Post Falls, is white and about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and numerous tattoos on his arms and upper body, according to a department news release.

