Apartment project could upgrade East Sherman

A planned apartment complex in an underdeveloped gateway to downtown Coeur d'Alene cleared a hurdle this week, sparking hope of further growth in the area. The Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission approved a special use permit which will allow the Lake Drive Apartments, located next to O'Shay's Irish Pub and Eatery at 315 E. Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive, to double the allowed density of the project, bringing the total number of units to 30 for the five-story, multi-family apartment building.

