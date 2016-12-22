7 Nights Out: Fun on the horizon - Thu, 22 Dec 2016 PST
What happens when you pair vintage charm with a timeless tale about the trials and triumphs of life? Well, you find yourself in the audience for a re-creation of a 1940s radio program showcasing the beloved holiday film classic. The annual Christmas extravaganza continues through Friday and will celebrate the greatest Christmas songs and traditions from around the world, complete with kickline, USO military tribute, Santa with his elves, reindeer and a fully staged living nativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Coeur d'Alene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Nov 26
|Tired of the Lies
|490
|Mega Millions Winning Numbers Unmatched as Jack... (Mar '11)
|Nov '16
|Impeach Ivana
|28
|CDA murder early 1970's (Feb '09)
|Oct '16
|Becky
|8
|CDA Pocket neighborhood developments
|Oct '16
|CDAsupporter
|1
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Helicopters (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|despi7000
|3
|Idaho Senate backs permitless concealed carry -... (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|The Green Watch Dog
|13
Find what you want!
Search Coeur d'Alene Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC