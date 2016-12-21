3-year-old Kootenai County boy who's ...

3-year-old Kootenai County boy who's fighting cancer made an...

At the young age of 3, Landon Hill accomplished what most could only dream of: He became an honorary sheriff's deputy, badge and all. Surrounded by Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies, members of the media and his family, Landon on Wednesday clung to his father's shoulder as they stood inside the sheriff's office in Coeur d'Alene.

