Park County Emergency Managers Are Watching the Rivers Closely

Monday Jun 5

High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County's Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely.

