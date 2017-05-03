Siegfried, Welch will marry
Dennis and Naomi Siegfried of Cody, Wyo., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Wendy Siegfried, to Michael Welch, son of Kevin and BJ Welch of Albia, Iowa.
