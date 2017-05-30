CWC Students have Best Anthropology Research Paper
Central Wyoming College Anthropology students, Bailey Lewis and Sara Bales, both from Lander, received the "Best Student Research Paper" award at the Wyoming Archaeological Society/Wyoming Association of Professional Archaeologists annual joint conference in Cody this month. Their paper titled, Spiral Petroglyphs and the Solstice: Archaeoastronomy in the Wind and Bighorn River Basins, discussed several archaeological sites that appear to be linked to astronomical events.
