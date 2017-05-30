CWC Students have Best Anthropology R...

CWC Students have Best Anthropology Research Paper

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: County 10 News

Central Wyoming College Anthropology students, Bailey Lewis and Sara Bales, both from Lander, received the "Best Student Research Paper" award at the Wyoming Archaeological Society/Wyoming Association of Professional Archaeologists annual joint conference in Cody this month. Their paper titled, Spiral Petroglyphs and the Solstice: Archaeoastronomy in the Wind and Bighorn River Basins, discussed several archaeological sites that appear to be linked to astronomical events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cody Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13) Feb '17 lonecreek 24
Worland Music Forum (Dec '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Well drilling depth (Oct '16) Oct '16 Harold 1
Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16) May '16 Rabbit 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12) Jan '16 Max 13
News Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Undie Concerned F... 1
See all Cody Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cody Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Park County was issued at May 30 at 9:43AM MDT

Cody Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cody Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
 

Cody, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,412,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC