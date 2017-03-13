Wyoming reporter's cause of death undetermined
Authorities say there was no evidence of injury, or foul play in the death of Powell newspaper reporter Gibson Mathers. The Park County Sheriff's Office press release said Mathers' body was found more than two miles in the backcountry of the Shoshone National Forest.
