Small Airports May Lose Essential Air Service Program
President Trump's proposed budget cuts threatens winter airline service in northwest Wyoming. His budget eliminates the Essential Air Service Program, which subsidizes flights at the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody eight months of the year.
