Powell funeral home's therapy dog provides comfort

In a March 2, 2017 photo, Cody Gortmaker, funeral director and manager of Ballard Funeral Home, gives some attention to Dash, a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier mix who serves as a therapy dog at the Cody, Wyoming, facility. 'Dash just kind of takes your mind off of stuff and makes it a lot easier,' says Henrietta 'Henry' McGary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.