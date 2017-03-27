New flood outlook sees increased spring flooding in Wyoming

The potential for flooding from the mountain snowpack melting this spring and early summer has increased in parts of central and western Wyoming, according to the latest spring flood forecast. Portions of the North and South Forks of the Shoshone River in northwest Wyoming have been added to the river basins where there is a moderate to high potential for flooding when the snowmelt gets underway in earnest in May and June, the National Weather Service said in its flood potential outlook released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.