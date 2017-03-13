Jazmin Grace Grimaldi kisses boyfriend in LA

The royal treatment! Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi packs on PDA with boyfriend Ian Mellencamp during LA outing But 25-year-old Jazmin Grace Grimaldi - who was born in Palm Springs, California - has a very different life to the European royals. Romantic stroll: Jazmin Grace Grimaldi - the love child of Prince Albert II of Monaco - spent time with boyfriend Ian Mellencamp on Wednesday Musician Ian - who is the nephew of singer John Mellencamp - was clad in all black with half his long locks pulled up in a side bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.