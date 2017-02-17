Saturday U returns with lessons on Hindu holy women, electric cars
Three professors will offer a night of classes as the University of Wyoming's Saturday University stops in Gillette on Feb. 9. Saturday U takes place on Thursday evenings. It's a free half-day of college classes and discussions starting with a light meal at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Campbell County Public Library's Wyoming Room.
Cody Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|lonecreek
|24
|Worland Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Well drilling depth
|Oct '16
|Harold
|1
|Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16)
|May '16
|Rabbit
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12)
|Jan '16
|Max
|13
|Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Undie Concerned F...
|1
|Who's the nastiest chick in Whorland? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Superman
|2
