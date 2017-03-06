Radio Vet Cougar Michaels Passes

Radio Vet Cougar Michaels Passes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: AllAccess.com

ALL ACCESS extends sympathies to family and friends of radio vet COUGAR MICHAELS, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in CODY, WY, just as he was set to begin mornings at LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KZMQ/CODY, WY. He was 55. MICHAELS career included stints with FOREVER MEDIA Country WGTY/YORK, PA; RENEGADE RADIO/NASHVILLE; ALPHA MEDIA Country WFLS /FREDERICKSBURG, VA; and STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS Country KGYN-A /GUYMON, OK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cody Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13) Feb 7 lonecreek 24
Worland Music Forum (Dec '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Well drilling depth Oct '16 Harold 1
Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16) May '16 Rabbit 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12) Jan '16 Max 13
News Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Undie Concerned F... 1
Who's the nastiest chick in Whorland? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Superman 2
See all Cody Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cody Forum Now

Cody Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cody Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Cody, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC