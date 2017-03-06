Radio Vet Cougar Michaels Passes

ALL ACCESS extends sympathies to family and friends of radio vet COUGAR MICHAELS, who passed away after suffering a heart attack in CODY, WY, just as he was set to begin mornings at LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS Country KZMQ/CODY, WY. He was 55. MICHAELS career included stints with FOREVER MEDIA Country WGTY/YORK, PA; RENEGADE RADIO/NASHVILLE; ALPHA MEDIA Country WFLS /FREDERICKSBURG, VA; and STECKLINE COMMUNICATIONS Country KGYN-A /GUYMON, OK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.