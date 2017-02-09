Park County resumes search for missin...

Park County resumes search for missing Wyoming reporter

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

Park County officials have resumed their search for Powell Tribune reporter Gib Mathers, who was last seen taking photographs near U.S. Highway 14 west of Cody on Jan. 31. People were being asked to stay out of the area on Thursday so search dogs would not be distracted by other human scent or passing traffic. Searchers looked for Mathers last Friday and Saturday, but weather conditions and not having any idea where to focus the search led them to suspend their efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cody Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13) Feb 7 lonecreek 24
Worland Music Forum (Dec '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
Well drilling depth Oct '16 Harold 1
Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16) May '16 Rabbit 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12) Jan '16 Max 13
News Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Undie Concerned F... 1
Who's the nastiest chick in Whorland? (Sep '15) Oct '15 Superman 2
See all Cody Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cody Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Park County was issued at February 09 at 7:10PM MST

Cody Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cody Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Cody, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,541 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC