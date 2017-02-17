Having It Their Way
She was working for a major petroleum company and had just been transferred to Cody, Wyoming. She was relatively new to the industry and certainly to the boots-on-the-ground oil field where on Day One she got out of her SUV wearing a long skirt and flats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cody Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Feb 7
|lonecreek
|24
|Worland Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Well drilling depth
|Oct '16
|Harold
|1
|Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16)
|May '16
|Rabbit
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12)
|Jan '16
|Max
|13
|Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Undie Concerned F...
|1
|Who's the nastiest chick in Whorland? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Superman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cody Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC