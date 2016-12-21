Frostbite survivor gives warnings as extreme temps come to Montana
With Friday expected to be the coldest day of the year in much of Montana, frostbite is not something to take lightly. Echo Oak-Leathers got frostbite from ice climbing in Cody, Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cody Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worland Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Well drilling depth
|Oct '16
|Harold
|1
|Review: Wyoming Tactical Supply (Sep '13)
|Jul '16
|monkey sea monkey...
|20
|Anyone with info on Jack Carr (May '16)
|May '16
|Rabbit
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Worland, WY (Jan '12)
|Jan '16
|Max
|13
|Scholar reclaims hometown of Cody, Wyo., and ga... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Undie Concerned F...
|1
|Who's the nastiest chick in Whorland? (Sep '15)
|Oct '15
|Superman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cody Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC