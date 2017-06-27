Dad, Fiancee of Sucker Punch Suspect Arrested
Police arrested a man accused of mocking and attacking a person with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 in West Chester. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Coatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|glen mills schools (Sep '11)
|Jun 7
|JAMES
|127
|Chesco Vet Accused of Animal Cruelty (Jul '06)
|May '17
|pgh
|244
|You suck
|May '17
|Tmcd42
|1
|American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia
|Mar '17
|Greg
|6
|Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|Snowflake
|112
|Dangerous Water in Coatesville! Stay safe now!
|Feb '17
|Masha
|1
|Click and check ths out.... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mama6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Coatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC