American Nurses Foundation Announces Honor A Nurse 2016 Nurse of the Year
The American Nurses Foundation recently named Laurene Elauria Johnson, MSN, RN, CDP, of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, as the Honor A Nurse 2016 Nurse of the Year. The Foundation's Honor A Nurse program acknowledges nurses who have made a difference in the lives of others while raising money for the Foundation.
