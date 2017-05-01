Kenneth Jay Miller Jr.

Kenneth Jay Miller Jr.

Kenneth J. Miller Jr., 49 years, of Uniontown, Pa., died unexpectedly Sunday, April 30, 2017 at his residence. He was born November 16, 1967 in Coatesville, Pa.

