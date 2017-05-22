Bully Mocks, Punches Man With Cerebra...

Bully Mocks, Punches Man With Cerebral Palsy: Police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Police arrested a man accused of mocking and attacking a person with cerebral palsy outside a 7-11 in West Chester. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Coatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glen mills schools (Sep '11) Sat Big crook 125
You suck May 16 Tmcd42 1
News American Muslim teens learn to disarm Islamophobia Mar '17 Greg 6
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb '17 Snowflake 112
Dangerous Water in Coatesville! Stay safe now! Feb '17 Masha 1
Click and check ths out.... Dec '16 Mama6 1
"Jones Mine Pond" fishing club? Dec '16 Someguy 1
See all Coatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Coatesville Forum Now

Coatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Coatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Coatesville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC