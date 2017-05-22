What To Do: Yellow Springs Art Show c...

What To Do: Yellow Springs Art Show celebrates 44 years

Friday Apr 28

The Yellow Springs Art Show got its start back in 1973 as a free event featuring a variety of artists displaying their work on clotheslines. It has changed immeasurably since then and has become one of the largest and most prestigious annual art shows in the Delaware Valley.

